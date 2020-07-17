Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Edwards and Payas declared champions by GAAA

By Stephen Ignacio
17th July 2020

The GAAA this week published the final results for its road runners league. After making the necessary adjustment to compensate for the loss of one race after the league came to an abrupt halt it was Alison Edwards and Cameron Payas who were declared Queen and King of the Road respectively. In the team categories...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
First week of junior cricket finishes successfully

17th July 2020

Sports
U21 cricket to make return this month

16th July 2020

Sports
GAAA holds first race since Lockdown

16th July 2020

Sports
Inspections and repairs to Victoria stadium pitches

16th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020