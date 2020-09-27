Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Eight bus drivers test positive for Covid-19

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2020

A total of eight Gibraltar Bus Company Drivers have tested positive for Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government confirmed late on Sunday evening.
An additional 12 drivers are in self-isolation.
In a press statement, No6 Convent Place said the Company will take all steps necessary to maintain services as normal as possible in the coming days.
The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Gibraltar Bus Company and has been in contact with relevant staff members.
Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

