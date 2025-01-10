Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Eight goal thriller as GFA Girls Youth finish level with Lynx Women

By Stephen Ignacio
10th January 2025

It was an eight goal thriller between the GFA Girls Youth team and Lynx women as the women’s league resumed on Wednesday.
With three victories under their belt already after five matches the young GFA talents continue to challenge for top position in the league now sitting five points behind Lions.
It was Lynx who were to open the scoring after six minutes of play. Two goals within the space of six minutes from Sztejinmiler and Twogger was to see the GFA Girls take the lead on the half hour mark. They were however, to fail holding to this lead conceding just two minutes later as Lynx levelled.
Just seven minutes later Lynx taking the lead with De La Torre scoring her third.
She was to add her fourth in the 71st minute before Todd was to set the GFA Girls with their response on the 87th minute.
A battling young team were not to give up hope of making a dramatic late comeback to level the score.
Todd adding her second to her tally withing injury time and forcing the points to be shared.

