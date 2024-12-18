Eight winners shine at Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s Christmas competition

There were eight winners in this year’s annual Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s Christmas competition which was hosted at the John Mackintosh Hall and saw 66 entries take part.

Antonia Mor won the wreath category, Suzanne Gache the candlestick category, Kate Walker took first place in the centrepiece category. Winning the side table category was Rachael Rottger and the seasonal inspired decorations winner was Jean Penney.

A number of children took part in the competition also. Winning the seasonal display in the children’s section was Ella Beattie. The paper plate decoration category was broken down into two with Eliza Martinez winning the lower group section and Daniel Sovich the upper group.

This year’s judge was Ireana Schwock who at the time of judging said she was impressed by the quality and variety of the submissions.

The winners were announced at a prizegiving ceremony at the John Mackintosh Hall earlier this month, which was attended by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir Ben Bathurst, his wife Lady Bathurst and the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes.