Eighteen nations to compete at JDC World Cup
The 2022 Junior World Cup of Darts will be attended by Eighteen Nations across the globe in this highly anticipated festival of junior darts on the Rock of Gibraltar. The 2022 JDC World Championship in Gibraltar will see its first event of the week attended by Eighteen Nations, making up Twenty Six teams to compete...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here