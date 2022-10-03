Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Elaine Pratts third in Gran Fondo Costa Del Sol

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd October 2022

Elaine Pratts continued with her cycling exploits this time getting a podium finish in the Gran Fondo Costa del sol Estepona 2022 female category.
Elaine came in third in the general classification and first in her age group in the Gran Fondo this weekend which saw a large number of Gibraltar riders involved.
Dylan Pratts was also to finish 18th out of 1323 cyclists in the general classification, and 9th in his age group.
This annual event conisists of 131km with over 3,300 metres elevation.

