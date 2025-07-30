Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Elective surgery cancellations caused by isolated staff absence, not systemic shortages

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
30th July 2025

The Government of Gibraltar said the recent cancellation of elective surgeries at St Bernard’s Hospital was the result of a one-off staffing issue, not ongoing staff or bed shortages.

The disruption occurred when four members of staff from the Theatre Services Sterile Unit (TSSU) reported sick on the same day last week, leading to the cancellation of several procedures.

According to the Government, this was an unforeseen and temporary incident, and not indicative of wider systemic problems.

The Government was responding after the GSD raised the issue earlier this week and claimed the cancellations were down to staffing shortages and limited bed availability.

But the Government insisted there have been no bed shortages this summer, adding recent strategies have successfully maintained surgical throughput even during times of high hospital occupancy.

“While I fully appreciate how disappointing the recent disruption may have been for the small number of patients affected and apologise for the inconveniences caused to those affected, I want to reassure the public that this was an isolated and highly unusual incident, which, I’m told, arose as a result of four members of staff from the Theatre Services Sterile Unit reporting sick on the same day,” said Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Health and Care.

“This was not the result of systemic staff shortages. Nor was it due to a lack of beds, which has not been an issue at all this summer.”

“In fact, thanks to the significant investment made by this Government in the TSSU, alongside other reforms, cancellation rates have halved, and elective surgery throughput has remained consistent even during periods of high hospital occupancy.”

“I am very grateful to the teams at the GHA who acted swiftly and professionally to reschedule the affected surgeries and who work round the clock to ensure the GHA is ready to receive any of us when we need it.”

The Government said the GSD had “regrettably” mixed two separate issues, urging it to establish the facts of any situation before “rushing to conclusions based on a conflation of perceived issues”.

“The circumstances surrounding the cancellations involved a specific set of facts which, while they may not align with their usual narrative, deserve to be reported accurately,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government said it continues to work with GHA professionals to further strengthen the resilience of the TSSU team.

Most Read

Local News

Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Local News

GSD raises alarm over ‘elective surgery chaos’ at St Bernard’s Hospital

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Local News

Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez hails ‘historic’ Gib agreement, defends his government’s record

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nearly 14 tonnes of invasive seaweed removed from local beaches

30th July 2025

Local News
Man arrested on suspicion of arson following Mid-Harbour Estate fire

30th July 2025

Local News
GFRS purchases specialised aerial ladder platform

29th July 2025

Local News
GSD raises alarm over ‘elective surgery chaos’ at St Bernard’s Hospital

29th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025