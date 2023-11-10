Electoral hangover as Picardo and Azopardi cross swords in Parliament
The Ceremonial Opening of the Gibraltar Parliament on Friday had more than a hint of electoral hangover, as both the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, delivered speeches that echoed exchanges during the hotly-contested campaign in the run-up to the vote last October 12. Mr Picardo noted the GSLP/Liberals...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here