Fri 10th Nov, 2023

Local News

Electoral hangover as Picardo and Azopardi cross swords in Parliament

By Brian Reyes
10th November 2023

The Ceremonial Opening of the Gibraltar Parliament on Friday had more than a hint of electoral hangover, as both the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, delivered speeches that echoed exchanges during the hotly-contested campaign in the run-up to the vote last October 12. Mr Picardo noted the GSLP/Liberals...

