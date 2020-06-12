Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jun, 2020

Elena Scialtiel awarded top prize in Short Story Competition

Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
12th June 2020

The winners of this year’s Short Story Competition collected their prizes yesterday, in a socially-distanced prize giving ceremony delayed due to Covid-19. Elena Scialtiel was awarded the top prize in the competition judged by Charlie Durante and his son Giordano for her story ‘The Passion of Hristós’, which was inspired by a painting of The...

