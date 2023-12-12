Eleven year old Stella trots to success

Few might have heard the name Stella Bella McCoomb, and you could be forgiven for that if you are not into equestrian sport. After all she is just an eleven-year-old, but one who has started to make a name for herself as she rode to claim podium in the Copa de Andalucia. An eleven-year-old whose most recent success has also now thrown her into the spotlight after her spectacular rise through the ranks this season under the guidance of her coach Francisco Luque “Curro”.

Stella is an 11-year-old competing in horse dressage in the 12 and under category. Riding since a young age, the young rider has received praise from her mentors as she rose through the ranks to become one of the top 10 to enter the Copa de Andalucia.

She has competed across Cadiz and Malaga in the Andalucía Doma Clásica rankings. Whilst at first this season, she had been outside the top ten ranking, Stella rose to the challenge and trotted her way to success as she rose through the rankings with consecutive wins placing her within the top three.

“Stella and her new horse Dos Alamos have got to know each other throughout 2023. Culminating with a win at the finals of Malaga in the last ranking event in October. This placed her in third place, putting her amongst the favourites for the grand final, having beaten the top ranked equestrian,” her father Darren told this newspaper.

“Stella’s hard work paid off.”

With a top score of 70.441 Stella became the champion in the Copa de Andalucía. Her success highlighting the achievements of young Gibraltarian riders now competing across the region.

We spoke to her parents to find out how she had found her way into a sport, especially with the fact that there is no such equivalent in Gibraltar as there are no longer any horses on the Rock.

“She has had a love for horses and animals in general since she could walk. A good family friend has a finca in Spain which got Stella started. At the age of seven Stella got her own horse, which we ensured was a tame horse, yet limited her potential.”

“Her horse-riding lessons are a logistical feat. Mum or dad (mostly mum) taking her two to three times a week to Ayala school in San Enrique, leaving Gibraltar at 6pm and returning at 9pm. Followed by Saturday mornings and many Sundays competing. This was until end of last year. Training sessions then became more regular.

“At the age of 9 we made the decision to buy a proper dressage horse (Hanoverian) called Dos Álamos. It took Stella a year to get acquainted, rider and horse. So, it was not until halfway through this season when she started making serious progress.”

Responding to our questions, Stella’s father added, “the past three months from end of August, Stella has been going across to Spain four to five days a week for a one-hour riding session. Followed by competition almost every Sunday across Malaga and Cadiz.

“So yes, it has been hard keeping up with homework and exams. But Stella has had no complaints given her love for the sport.”

Stella no longer competes under the banner of a specific club her parents indicating that she has had her own coach since this season. “We are extremely grateful to Francisco Luque “Curro” for turning Stella into a winner.”

Asked on whether as parents they had at first had concerns Darren was to explain that “concerns regarding the possible dangers surrounding horse riding for a kid, were always an issue. But Stella has bonded well with her horse and had a very good relationship with her horses at all times, whilst taking the necessary precautions.”

Stella has her own horses at her stables in Manilva. Both the horse she started with and a new one, both of which she has bonded well with.

“As a novice to horses, everything of a horse with a kid/rider is fascinating and a steep learning curve. But the experts who we have as friends or have come into our life, are also taken aback as to Stella’s strong bond with her horses.

“She has no fear, from hand feeding to washing them, combing them and playing with them. The delight of being with each other almost daily has been clear to see.”

So, what next?

Darren explained, “as an 11-year-old competing in 12 and under age group, means she has one more year in this category. So, the plan is to continue competing in the Andalucía federation but at the same time compete at National level.”

Stella’s father admitted that he had not imagined at first, she would achieve the success she had so quickly, “her desire to win has made it easier to give her the necessary platform to achieve success.

“This year’s aim was meant to be a top ten finish and qualify for the finals.

“However, when she won the finals of Malaga end of October, beating the undefeated rider of Andalucia, all of a sudden Stella’s name was being whispered as one of the favourites.

“A third place at the Andalucía Open earlier in October we thought was the pinnacle of the season. But winning the final of the Copa Andalucia with 70.4 points (the only rider at any age group to obtain over 70), exceeded all expectations.”

Her success at the Copa de Andalucia has now become one of those special moments which even two weeks after she still cherishing, “it’s given her belief in herself and her horse to continue with great ambition.”

