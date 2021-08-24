Eleven young ladies ready to wear Gibraltar colours with pride for GVA
Eleven young ladies walked together as they entered through the main doors of the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Monday evening. Young teenagers all buzzing and excited as this was their moment of glory, the official photo shoot of the under 19 women’s volleyball team. The team had emerged from months of work behind the scenes...
