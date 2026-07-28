Ella Rush on her way to a High Jump national record after surpassing 1991 height

Ella Rush's second event in the heptathlon has already provided the athlete with a confirmed Gibraltar national record after she cleared 1.61m in the high jump during the early stages of the competition.

Although her personal best is 1.68m, achieved at Spec Towns Track in Athens, Georgia, USA, in April this year, the mark had not been registered in the official Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) records.

However, representing Team Gibraltar, her clearance of 1.61m was already enough to secure a place in the record books, comfortably surpassing the previous Gibraltar national record of 1.42m, held by Caroline Tante since 1991.

Ella had yet to complete the event and still had the opportunity to improve on her own personal best of 1.68m.