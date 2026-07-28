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Tue 28th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Green takes on the 200m individual medley

By Stephen Ignacio
28th July 2026

Fourteen-year-old Katie Green was back under the spotlight less than 24 hours after competing in what had been one of her toughest heats. Her 50m breaststroke race, alongside Asia Kent, who qualified for the semi-finals, had also featured some of the top swimmers at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Katie was back in the pool for the 200m individual medley, with her confidence high as the experience gained over the previous few days helped reduce her initial nerves.
Drawn in heat one, she lined up against Riley Watson (CAY), Ellie McCartney (NIR), Ella Ramsay (AUS), Amalie Smith (ENG) and Nafanua Hamilton (SAM). Both the Australian and English swimmers were expected to reach the final, with the Northern Ireland swimmer also among those tipped to progress.

Katie once again faced a highly competitive heat.
She finished fifth after Riley Watson was unable to complete the race.

In a race won by England's Amalie Smith in a time of 2:11.38, Katie completed the event in 2:37.16.
Her split times saw her cover the opening 50m in 34.49 seconds, reach the halfway mark in 1:15.30, pass 150m in 2:00.00, and complete the final 50m in 37.16 seconds.

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