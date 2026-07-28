Finley does 800m with a season best

Eighteen-year-old Finley Cant, after an impressive season in Gibraltar's domestic road running league and track events, got the opportunity to compete against some of the Commonwealth Games' top athletes as he lined up for the men's 800m heats at Glasgow 2026.

Finley, whose personal best stood at 1:59.80, was still some way off Gibraltar's national record of 1:51.17, held by Johnny Chappory since 1984.

The youngster was, however, aiming to improve on his personal best and move closer to the national record. With every athlete in his heat holding a personal best faster than Gibraltar's national record, the challenge provided added incentive.

Finley faced Neil Phillips (Scotland), Daniel Pattison (England), Thana Rajan (Singapore), James Robinson (Papua New Guinea), Kieran O'Toole (Canada), Alex Kinyamal (Kenya) and Handal Roban (St Vincent and the Grenadines) in the opening heat of the men's 800m.

The event featured four heats, with the first three finishers in each heat qualifying automatically for the semi-finals, along with the next four fastest athletes overall.

Finley continued the momentum he has shown throughout the season by recording a season's best of 2:01.08.

Although the performance left him eighth in his heat, he could take satisfaction from producing his fastest time of the season.