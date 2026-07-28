Green and Maddock come up against each other in 50m freestyle

Katie Green and Katie Maddocks became the second pair of Gibraltar swimmers to compete against each other in the heats on Tuesday's sessions of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The two young Team Gibraltar swimmers, racing in the opening heat of the women's 50m freestyle, finished first and third respectively.

Green touched the wall in 29.25 seconds, while Maddocks finished third in 29.97 seconds, with AFU (TGA) taking second place.

The two youngsters finished 57th and 61st overall respectively from a field of 66 swimmers.