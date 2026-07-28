Gonzalez and Sanderson come up against each other in heats

Team Gibraltar's swimming team celebrated second and third place finishes in the opening heat of the men's 50m butterfly, with Jordan Gonzalez and James Sanderson recording times of 26.18 and 26.69 seconds respectively.

Competing at the Tollcross Swimming Centre, the two Gibraltar swimmers were drawn in the same heat, giving the race a distinctly Gibraltar flavour as 30-year-old Gonzalez lined up alongside 33-year-old Sanderson, something that had not been seen for some time.

With the 16 fastest swimmers across the nine heats qualifying for the semi-finals, it was a long wait before the Gibraltar pair knew whether they had done enough to progress.

After five heats had been completed, Gonzalez remained inside the top 16, while teammate Sanderson had dropped to 22nd.

Gonzalez then slipped outside the qualifying places following the sixth heat, dropping to 24th overall, with Sanderson falling to 30th.

The Gibraltar national record of 25.84 seconds remained intact. It is still held by Aidan Carroll, having been set at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

