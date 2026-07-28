Luka Desoiza made his Commonwealth Games debut in the men's 400m.

The 18-year-old sprinter faced a steep challenge, knowing that his personal best of 50.92 seconds was some distance from the top 16 times recorded by athletes in the previous heats. The fastest time to beat for qualification stood at 46.62 seconds.

Luka finished with a photo finish deciding the final positions, although it placed him at the wrong end of the rankings as he finished eighth in his heat with a time of 51.23 seconds.

The teenager finished 44th overall from a field of 46 competitors.