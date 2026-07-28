Rush confirms her place as Gibraltar National Record holder in High Jump

Ella Rush's second event in the heptathlon has confirmed her place in Gibraltar national record history, breaking the women's high jump record held by Caroline Tante since 1991.

The record, which had stood at 1.42m, had already been surpassed by Rush earlier this year with a clearance of 1.68m. However, the timing of that jump had been disputed following a change in her allegiance, resulting in the mark not being listed in the official Gibraltar records.

Representing Team Gibraltar and recognised as an official Gibraltar representative, Ella Rush was able to confirm her status as Gibraltar's women's high jump record holder during the early stages of her second heptathlon event.

Aiming to better the leading heights recorded in the opening group, where athletes had cleared 1.76m and 1.73m, Ella entered the competition at 1.67m, just 0.01m below her personal best of 1.68m, achieved at Spec Towns Track in Athens, Georgia, USA, in April this year.

Ella continued her attempts to match the heights achieved in the earlier group of the heptathlon at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Just one clearance away from matching her season's best, she sat 13th in the overall rankings, knowing that further points would help her move higher up the standings before the next event.

She was unable to clear 1.70m after three attempts, with Allie Routledge (Scotland) and Ellen Barber (England) also failing at that height.

Her final clearance of 1.67m earned her 818 points, placing her alongside Barber and Routledge for the event.

Ella Rush, however, had achieved a historic milestone by becoming Gibraltar's women's high jump national record holder, while remaining 13th overall in the heptathlon standings after two events from a field of 15 competitors.