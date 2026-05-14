Ella Rush set for SEC Championships as she prepares to represent Gibraltar

Georgia University senior Ella Rush is preparing for this week’s Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at the Hutsell-Rosen Track in Auburn, Alabama, as she also looks ahead to representing Gibraltar in international competition this summer.

Rush is scheduled to begin the heptathlon this Thursday with the 100 metres hurdles. The opening day will also include the high jump, shot put and 200 metres, with the long jump, javelin and 800 metres to follow on Friday.

Ahead of the championships, Rush featured in “The Frierson Files” on the media pages of University of Georgia Athletics, reflecting on her four years competing for Georgia.

Rush, who graduated last week with a degree in Fashion Merchandising, described her time at the university as “life-changing”.

“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s been exactly what I thought it was going to be, and more.”

Rush said she decided at the age of 14 that she wanted to move to the United States to pursue collegiate athletics after watching college track and field on television.

A major foot injury slowed the start of her Georgia career after she placed fifth in the pentathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships during her freshman season. Despite the setback, she has continued to progress through the collegiate ranks.

As a sophomore she placed fourth in the pentathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships and later finished third in the heptathlon at the 2024 SEC Outdoor Championships with a then personal-best score of 5,606 points. During her junior season she placed 13th in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships before taking bronze again in the heptathlon at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

This season Rush placed eighth in the pentathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships and later achieved a career-best 5,797 points in the heptathlon at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia. The mark placed her eighth nationally heading into the postseason and currently ranks her 25th in the world in the event according to World Athletics.

Her 2026 season’s best performances also include 13.97 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles, 24.50 seconds in the 200 metres, 2:14.75 in the 800 metres, 1.68 metres in the high jump, 6.26 metres in the long jump, 12.63 metres in the shot put and 33.18 metres in the javelin throw.

World Athletics currently lists Rush at number 122 in the women’s heptathlon world rankings, as well as number 276 in the women’s long jump.

Rush said she had chosen to compete in the heptathlon at the SEC Championships despite already qualifying for next month’s NCAA Championships.

“I’ve chosen to do the hep at SECs, and I’m so excited for that,” she said. “Two years in a row I’ve got bronze, and I’m like, it’s my final year, and I really want to get the gold.”

Rush will represent Gibraltar following approval from World Athletics after meeting the eligibility criteria required for a change of allegiance.

Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association president Frank Carreras confirmed that all necessary documentation had been reviewed and accepted by World Athletics following what he described as a vigorous verification process.

Carreras explained that Rush had first expressed her interest in representing Gibraltar years before the transfer was officially endorsed. He also confirmed that World Athletics reviewed her competition record and determined she met the conditions required for eligibility.

According to World Athletics records, Rush remained eligible to represent Great Britain until March 5, 2026, before becoming eligible to represent Gibraltar in national representative competitions from March 6, 2026.

Carreras also stated that there had been no influence connected to Commonwealth Games qualification during the process, adding that World Athletics acted independently in reaching its decision. He noted that Rush only achieved the qualification points required for the Commonwealth Games after her application to compete for Gibraltar had already been accepted.

Following the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Rush is expected to return to continue training with a professional training group ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July.

Rush is also expected to compete in Gibraltar at some stage during the summer before the Commonwealth Games. It is hoped her presence competing for Gibraltar will provide encouragement for younger athletes, particularly within the field events, an area of the sport continuing to develop locally.

Her achievements are being viewed as an example of the standards that can be reached in combined and field events, with hopes that her performances can help inspire younger athletes and provide a competitive benchmark for others to aim towards.