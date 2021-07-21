Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Sports

Ellen White bags a brace as Team GB start Olympic campaign with win over Chile

By Press Association
21st July 2021

By Nick Mashiter, PA, Tokyo
Ellen White’s double gave dominant Team GB a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Manchester City striker struck in each half to give Team GB a winning start to their campaign in Japan.

That Hege Riise’s side failed to add to the scoreline owed much to their own profligacy and desperate, last-ditch, defending from Chile.

They now face the hosts in Sapporo on Saturday before playing Canada in Kashima to complete Group E next Tuesday.

After Maria Jose Urrutia shot wide for Chile early on, Team GB took control in Sapporo and were denied an opener by the offside flag after 11 minutes.

White turned in from close range when Christiane Endler parried Georgia Stanway’s low effort but the striker’s celebrations were correctly cut short.

But Team GB did not have to wait long as White opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

Lucy Bronze’s deep cross was nodded back by Lauren Hemp and White cashed in from six yards.

Riise’s side were a constant threat, with Stanway having a shot blocked while Hemp and Millie Bright fired off target.

Chile had been outplayed, especially in midfield, and Kim Little was thwarted as Team GB chased a second when her shot was blocked in first-half stoppage time.

Team GB continued their dominance following the break and Hemp shot over after a neat move before Chile survived a VAR scare when Carla Guerrero appeared to take out White, only for the forward to be ruled marginally offside.

Chile offered no threat, with Ellie Roebuck a second-half spectator in goal, and White finally added a second with 17 minutes left.

Her flick was laid off to Bronze by Nikita Parris and Bronze crossed for White to acrobatically volley in from six yards.

Rachel Daly shot at Endler but there was little need for Team GB to push with the game already won.

