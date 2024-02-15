Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Feb, 2024

Features

Embracing Life: Beating SVT and finding purpose

A hidden heart shape is revealed at the Elterwater Quarry in the Lake District after water levels dropped. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
15th February 2024

February is Heart Month and for Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and, in this article, Magella Segovia talks about living with Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT).

By Magella Segovia

Living with Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) since I was 27 wasn't just a health hurdle; it was a tough journey lasting nine years. Simple things like travel or attending events became big challenges. My life revolved around SVT, and being alone was almost unbearable.

SVT is a heart rhythm disorder characterised by a rapid heartbeat originating above the heart's ventricles. This abnormal electrical activity can lead to episodes of palpitations, dizziness, and, in severe cases, chest pain. For me, it meant a life constantly on edge, with simple activities carrying the weight of uncertainty.

My husband and parents took turns making sure I was never alone. Life was a constant watch, always on edge due to SVT. But amid the struggles, I realised it wasn't just my health at risk - my mental well-being was on the line.

Around three years ago, I decided to break free. I joined a network marketing opportunity that not only changed my lifestyle but my whole outlook on life. The journey wasn't easy, but I discovered that believing in yourself and working hard each day can be powerful remedies for life's challenges.

As I dived into this new venture, I felt a shift in my mental well-being. The pursuit of success in network marketing became a kind of therapy. Small victories built my confidence, overshadowing the shadows of SVT that dominated my life for nearly a decade.

My story carries a message of hope and strength. It's proof that believing in yourself and working hard can transform your life. Life is about more than just getting by; it's about thriving despite challenges. Every morning, I wake up grateful for the chance to live another day. This change in mindset has been key to my journey towards a fulfilling life.

In sharing my experience, my message is simple - believe in life, wake up every day grateful, and understand that each of us has a unique purpose. Finding that purpose becomes the force pushing us forward, making every day count.

Life is unpredictable, and health challenges can be tough, but the human spirit is strong. My journey with SVT taught me that even in tough times, we can rewrite our story. By believing in ourselves and embracing our purpose, we can go beyond the limits set by circumstances and create a life full of meaning.

So, to everyone facing their own battles, I say: believe in yourself, wake up with gratitude, find your purpose, and make every day count. Life is a gift, and it's up to us to unwrap its full potential, one day at a time.

