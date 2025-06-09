Emergency responders complete JESIP command training to enhance interoperability

Operational and tactical commanders from Gibraltar’s emergency services and other responding agencies have completed the latest Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP) Command Training Course, delivered by the Office of Civil Contingencies last week.

The course is one of three scheduled each training year and forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider commitment to strengthening multi-agency coordination during major incidents.

JESIP, developed in the United Kingdom following reviews of multi-agency incident responses, sets out a national standard for interoperability between emergency services. It provides a structured framework for joint working, supported by formal training and exercise programmes.

Participants included personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguard Agency, Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Prison, Ministry of Environment, Environmental Agency Gibraltar, Department of Education, St John Ambulance, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Ministry of Defence.

The course focused on the importance of coordinated multi-agency responses to incidents, with the aim of protecting the public, saving lives and restoring essential services more efficiently.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The delivery of this JESIP course represents a significant enhancement in Gibraltar’s operational readiness. By embedding a common doctrine across responder organisations, we are building a resilient and agile response capability that is better equipped to deal with the complexity and uncertainty of modern emergencies across the land, maritime and air domains.”

“Multi-agency interoperability is no longer just best practice, it is a strategic imperative. I am enormously grateful to the Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez and Civil Contingencies Officer Ernest Danino for delivering such an essential command course.”

Mr Bruzon added that the Office of Civil Contingencies continues to lead in driving multi-agency training and preparedness through the Gibraltar Contingency Council, with the aim of building resilience across the whole of government.