Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Emergency responders complete JESIP command training to enhance interoperability

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2025

Operational and tactical commanders from Gibraltar’s emergency services and other responding agencies have completed the latest Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP) Command Training Course, delivered by the Office of Civil Contingencies last week.

The course is one of three scheduled each training year and forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider commitment to strengthening multi-agency coordination during major incidents.

JESIP, developed in the United Kingdom following reviews of multi-agency incident responses, sets out a national standard for interoperability between emergency services. It provides a structured framework for joint working, supported by formal training and exercise programmes.

Participants included personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguard Agency, Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Prison, Ministry of Environment, Environmental Agency Gibraltar, Department of Education, St John Ambulance, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Ministry of Defence.

The course focused on the importance of coordinated multi-agency responses to incidents, with the aim of protecting the public, saving lives and restoring essential services more efficiently.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The delivery of this JESIP course represents a significant enhancement in Gibraltar’s operational readiness. By embedding a common doctrine across responder organisations, we are building a resilient and agile response capability that is better equipped to deal with the complexity and uncertainty of modern emergencies across the land, maritime and air domains.”

“Multi-agency interoperability is no longer just best practice, it is a strategic imperative. I am enormously grateful to the Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez and Civil Contingencies Officer Ernest Danino for delivering such an essential command course.”

Mr Bruzon added that the Office of Civil Contingencies continues to lead in driving multi-agency training and preparedness through the Gibraltar Contingency Council, with the aim of building resilience across the whole of government.

Most Read

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt submits plans to relocate GEA facilities to ex-SES site

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Brexit

In both Houses of the UK Parliament, ‘steadfast support’ for Gibraltar and commitment to treaty ‘as soon as possible’

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Young recipients honoured at Brave Hearts Awards reception

9th June 2025

Local News
Summer cultural workshops and activities announced for children

9th June 2025

Local News
Cortes meets Strait of Gibraltar Association

9th June 2025

Local News
New animal welfare Bill strengthens protections for pets and other animals

9th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025