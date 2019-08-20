Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Emma and Diana took bronze in Fuengirola

By Stephen Ignacio
20th August 2019

Three teams from Gibraltar traveled to Fuengirola this past weekend to compete in the Madison tournament held at La Reserva del Higueron. The Gibraltar teams competing were both male and female first national teams comprised of Henry Earle and Jakub Prudzienica and Emma Labrador and Carla Diana Calin, as well as Hannah Brooks Courtney and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

Leaked report claims Gibraltar ‘underprepared’ for hard Brexit, No.6 says document is ‘out of date’

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

New law overhauls divorce proceedings

Mon 19th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

Sat 17th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar runners raced in Manilva

20th August 2019

Sports
Calpe City formed after demise of Gib Utd

20th August 2019

Sports
Emma and Diana took bronze in Fuengirola

20th August 2019

Sports
Junior rugby will be part of festival weekend

20th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019