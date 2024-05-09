Emma continues to light the paths in Europe for Gibraltar

Gibraltar Volleyball Association President Emma Labrador continues her journey within international volleyball, which has seen her bring Gibraltar to the forefront as Vice President of European Volleyball.

In her latest high-profile appearance on the European volleyball stage, Emma Labrador was present in Antalya, Turkey, for the Champions League final.

“The weekend’s Champions League Super Finals left me in awe of the sheer talent and dedication on display that defines volleyball at its highest level. As someone deeply invested in the sport and honored to serve as Vice President of European Volleyball, witnessing such exceptional athleticism fills me with pride. However, it’s not just the on-court action that leaves a lasting impact. The rich conversations and connections forged off the court with fellow influential figures in the volleyball community add an invaluable layer of depth and insight to the experience. Here’s to many more unforgettable moments on the court, complemented by these enlightening exchanges, as we continue to elevate European volleyball together.”

Emma’s achievement, which has seen her reach new heights within the sport by taking on the role of Vice President of European Volleyball, has had a beneficial impact on the sport locally. She continues to bring it to the forefront while opening new doors and contacts, resulting in increased presence in international competitions in recent seasons, alongside continued growth with its youth players.

