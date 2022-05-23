Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd May, 2022

Sports

Emma Labrador at CEV meeting and Volleyball Champions League finals

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd May 2022

Gibraltar Volleyball President Emma Labrador continued with her hectic schedule as part of her role with CEV, the European governing body for the sport, travelling to Ljubljana, Slovenia, for a CEV board meeting this weekend before having to head to the CEV Champions League finals the next day. The Gibraltar volleyball president was one of...

