Emma Labrador elected in CEV Board of Administration at General Assembly

Gibraltar Volleyball Association President Emma Labrador continues her role within the CEV after this past weeks having been elected within the CEV Board of Administratio.

Emma, has during the past seasons been held in high esteem within both the CEV and FiBV with her role within the two organisations seeing her present at key competitions including the European U21 finals.

The CEV recently held its General Assembly in Naple, Italy, where Emma was among 51 National Federation represented at the Assembly.

The General Assembly saw Roko Sikiric chosen as the new CEV President for the 2024-2028 term. The CEV General Assembly was held on Saturday, August 24, at the iconic Castel Nuovo in Naples, Italy.

According to the CEV media announcement following the event “the former professional player and newly elected CEV President received 36 votes from members of the European Volleyball family, thereby securing majority in the second round and will have the privilege and responsibility of leading European Volleyball for the next four years.

“It is a great responsibility to lead the CEV and I feel it towards all stakeholders, National Federations, clubs, players – I sincerely thank you for your support and promise I will give my best as I did throughout this campaign,” the newly elected President said after acknowledging the achievements of the previous leadership under Aleksandar Borics.

He subsequently announced the names of those he had chosen to join him as members of the CEV Board of Administration, all young leaders yet with a solid experience in the governance of Volleyball: Clodagh Nic Canna (Ireland), Ivan Knezevic (Serbia) and Leonel Salgueiro (Portugal). The proposal was overwhelmingly ratified by the General Assembly.

Six more members of the CEV Board of Administration were elected following the first round of votes cast specifically for this body. These are – in alphabetical order – Lubomir Ganev (Bulgaria), Guy Juwet (Belgium), Emma Labrador (Gibraltar), Marek Pakosta (Czechia), Eric Tanguy (France) and Arturs Vitkovskis (Latvia).

Further information will follow soon following completion of the elections for the remaining CEV institutional bodies.

Emma Labrador’s presence within the higher echeleons of European volleyball has allowed the sport to develop further during the past years in Gibraltar, bringing a wealth of opportunities as Gibraltar is continued to be recognised within the sport.

Among one of the key areas the sport has benefitted has been it development of beach volleyball, Also seeing volleyball play in snow in recent years within official European competitions, something which few had imagined would have been possible for Gibraltar in the past.

Archive image from EuroVolley 2023