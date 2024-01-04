Emma Zammitt appointed Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive

Emma Zammitt has been appointed as the new Senior Executive in Gibraltar Finance, becoming the first woman and youngest person in this role.

This was announced by the Ministry for Justice, Trade, and Industry on Thursday morning, and Mrs Zammitt will be responsible for one of the most senior positions within the Financial Services Ministry.

Mrs Zammitt, aged 33, is serving her notice period in her current position and will assume the role thereafter.

She has previously worked as a solicitor in the local financial sectors, including in online gaming and payments.

"Her background and expertise make her a perfect fit for this position, previously held by a non-Gibraltarian," the Government said.

"Emma emerged as the candidate of choice for the job following a selection process."

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, congratulated Mrs Zammitt on her appointment.

“It is noteworthy that Emma is the first woman and youngest individual to hold this position," Mr Feetham said.

"This landmark appointment reflects the Ministry's dedication to recognising and leveraging the talents of individuals of all ages, also underscoring my Ministry's commitment to diversity."

“The Ministry expresses its confidence in Emma’s capabilities and looks forward to her valuable contributions in advancing the goals and initiatives I have set for the Ministry."

"This appointment reaffirms Gibraltar Government’s commitment to fostering a young, skilled and diverse workforce in leadership roles.”