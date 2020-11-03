Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Emotional moment as Arthur Harper receives lifetime achievement award

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd November 2020

In a surprise presentation, Arthur Harper emotionally picked up the Cultural Awards Life Achievement Award for his lifetime of work in photography. To keep the surprise, Mr Harper was tricked into attending the awards show thinking he was there to hand an award to his friend and Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, Leslie Linares....

