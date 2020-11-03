Emotional moment as Arthur Harper receives lifetime achievement award
In a surprise presentation, Arthur Harper emotionally picked up the Cultural Awards Life Achievement Award for his lifetime of work in photography. To keep the surprise, Mr Harper was tricked into attending the awards show thinking he was there to hand an award to his friend and Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, Leslie Linares....
