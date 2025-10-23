Employment ministry delivers new rehabilitation workshops at HMP Windmill Hill

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has concluded the second cycle of Applied Philosophy workshops and launched new Painting and Maintenance Skills Enhancement workshops at HMP Windmill Hill.

The Applied Philosophy workshops, delivered by Eduardo Vergara Aguilar under the PATHS programme, involved five inmates over six weeks. The sessions introduced philosophical ideas aimed at encouraging critical reflection and challenging perspectives. Participants were presented with certificates upon completion.

The new practical workshops in painting and maintenance have seen four inmates begin a 10-week programme designed to build skills, confidence and employability. The sessions are supported by the Gibraltar Training Centre, which provided materials and guidelines, and are led by retired Principal Officer/Works Officer Stephen Garcia and current Principal Officer (Works) Orlando Viñas.

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted that the PATHS programme has once again been delivered at HMP Windmill Hill. The Painting and Maintenance Skills Enhancement workshops can help open up new opportunities.”

“We are committed to offering meaningful programmes that can support rehabilitation and create pathways for positive change.”

“I would like to thank Eduardo Vergara Aguilar, the Gibraltar Training Centre team, Stephen Garcia and the prison service for their support.”