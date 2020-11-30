Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Nov, 2020

‘Encouraging findings’ as Your Say poll finds 46% would take Covid-19 vaccine

By Gabriella Peralta
30th November 2020

An online survey analysing public perception of Covid-19 has found some 46% of respondents would take a vaccine, a result the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has described as “very encouraging”. The poll was conducted by YourSay in collaboration with the Chronicle and Public Health Gibraltar and sought to analyse Gibraltar’s attitudes towards...

