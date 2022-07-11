End in sight for HRT shortage
A shortage of hormone replacement therapy [HRT] for peri-menopausal and post-menopausal women in Gibraltar should be resolved by the end of the month. Shiraz Ziblim, the GHA’s dispensary manager, said the shortage arose as a result of a spike in the number of women receiving HRT in the UK, where six-month prescriptions increased nearly three-fold...
