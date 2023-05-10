End of GPTA TNB 1st Ranked Tournament 2023

After 12 days of highly competitive games the GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 1st Ranked Padel Open finished with the Finals on Wednesday 26th April. A well attended finals day which saw 10 finals take place. A total of 122 players participated in the 1st Ranked Tournament to open the 2023 Season.

New milestone reached by the GPTA with the introduction of the men’s Third Division which was well disputed and offers beginners and veterans to compete at a level that they can enjoy and be competitive.

The women’s division was competed by 12 women and is one to watch for the future as more and more interest in this division is being generated locally, largely due to GPTA’s women’s monthly mixins organised for development purpose of women in padel.

“The GPTA would like to thank all the players for their competitiveness and sportsmanship during the tournament. Well Played All!!

“This successful would not have been possible without all our sponsors especially

GPTA Main Sponsor Trusted Novus Bank and Umee.”