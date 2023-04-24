End of Season for Netball Tots

Gibraltar netball was to celebrate another of its successes after this time with the smiles of young tots and their parents as the end of season came upon them celebrated with a fun-filled session.

The netball tots initiative was launched at the start of the season with the GNA at first keeping their fingers crossed that it would attract some interest from parents and importantly the youngsters participating.

The programme was an initiative which was aimed at giving parents, especially former players or associates of the sport a chance to get involved in the sport after some had moved away from the sport after having had a child.

The initiative saw a massive interest with the numbers levelling out as the weeks went by with some 40 plus toddlers attending sessions.

Parents able to get involved in assisting or using the sessions as a break whilst the young toddlers gained valueable social and physical skills through the activities programme provided.

This a fact which was highlighted to Gibraltar Netball Association president Moira Gomez on the final day as parents showed their appreciation for the session.

The sessions aimed at providing fun-filled activities which would also aid in developing social and physical skills has seen many of the toddlers involved seeing a progressive improvement in skills which they would otherwise might not have attained with few sports providing for the very young age groups.

Gibraltar netball will be looking at continuing the sessions into the future.

