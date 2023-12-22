End of year Blues for Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps' aspirations to defend their league title were dealt a second major blow by St Joseph's FC with the blues coming away with their second victory against the red and blacks this season.

In a tense and highly anticipated encounter on Thursday evening, St Joseph were to go two point ahead in the table after grabbing an important 2-1 victory against Lincoln Red Imps, the second victory against them this season having beaten them earlier in the season 1-0.

A goal by Rodriguez Moreno in the 26th minute of the first half was soon cancelled out by Kike just nine minutes later leaving both sides going into the half-time break level.

With both sides having their opportunities and tensions rising on the pitch the match could have gone either way. It was St Joseph who struck next with a goal from Aznar Fernandez in the 78th minute which send the blues on their route to victory.

The yellow cards begun to fly as the challenges went in as Lincoln tried to regain the lost ground. Javi Munoz's decision to bring on Burnet was to backfire when the over enthusiastic player ended up with two yellows in a short space of time leaving Lincoln Red Imps with just ten men on the field. The under performing Kike, although the sole goalscorer for Lincoln red Imps was also to be replaced by Lee Casciaro but to no avail as St Joseph held on.

The match deteriorated in part as the match official looked to lose control of the situation with numerous harsh tackles coming in from both sides during the final minutes, with the crowd from both sides surprised at the lack of red cards.

St Joseph climbed back to the top of the table finishing the year two points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps and with one match still pending after their match against Mons Calpe was abanadoned with 15 minutes still to be play.

With Bruno Magpies also having finished their year with a victory over Manchester 62 Lincoln Red Imps face a tough start to 2024 with the Magpies joint on points with them, both on 25 points.

Manchester 62, riddled with internal problems this season, continue biting at their heels in fourth place, although falling behind with a seven point gap now between themselves and second and third placed Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno Magpies.

The blues of St Joseph's entering 2024 as the favorites for the title having lost just one match from their ten matches played. Their defeat against Europa Point, however, highlighting the challenge ahead to secure the title which this season has seen Europa FC lingering at the bottom end of the table, with Glacis United, Mons Calpe, Europa Point and Lynx all bidding to be among the top six with just three points away from Manchester 62, Lynx being just five points away, and only two points separating the four at present.