Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

End of year Blues for Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd December 2023

Lincoln Red Imps' aspirations to defend their league title were dealt a second major blow by St Joseph's FC with the blues coming away with their second victory against the red and blacks this season.
In a tense and highly anticipated encounter on Thursday evening, St Joseph were to go two point ahead in the table after grabbing an important 2-1 victory against Lincoln Red Imps, the second victory against them this season having beaten them earlier in the season 1-0.
A goal by Rodriguez Moreno in the 26th minute of the first half was soon cancelled out by Kike just nine minutes later leaving both sides going into the half-time break level.
With both sides having their opportunities and tensions rising on the pitch the match could have gone either way. It was St Joseph who struck next with a goal from Aznar Fernandez in the 78th minute which send the blues on their route to victory.
The yellow cards begun to fly as the challenges went in as Lincoln tried to regain the lost ground. Javi Munoz's decision to bring on Burnet was to backfire when the over enthusiastic player ended up with two yellows in a short space of time leaving Lincoln Red Imps with just ten men on the field. The under performing Kike, although the sole goalscorer for Lincoln red Imps was also to be replaced by Lee Casciaro but to no avail as St Joseph held on.
The match deteriorated in part as the match official looked to lose control of the situation with numerous harsh tackles coming in from both sides during the final minutes, with the crowd from both sides surprised at the lack of red cards.
St Joseph climbed back to the top of the table finishing the year two points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps and with one match still pending after their match against Mons Calpe was abanadoned with 15 minutes still to be play.
With Bruno Magpies also having finished their year with a victory over Manchester 62 Lincoln Red Imps face a tough start to 2024 with the Magpies joint on points with them, both on 25 points.
Manchester 62, riddled with internal problems this season, continue biting at their heels in fourth place, although falling behind with a seven point gap now between themselves and second and third placed Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno Magpies.
The blues of St Joseph's entering 2024 as the favorites for the title having lost just one match from their ten matches played. Their defeat against Europa Point, however, highlighting the challenge ahead to secure the title which this season has seen Europa FC lingering at the bottom end of the table, with Glacis United, Mons Calpe, Europa Point and Lynx all bidding to be among the top six with just three points away from Manchester 62, Lynx being just five points away, and only two points separating the four at present.

Most Read

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calpe Cavalacade cup

21st December 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

20th December 2023

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Sports
Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023