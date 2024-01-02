End of year national records for youth athletes plus Danny Barton Mile coming up

2023 saw two further national records broken by Gibraltar’s young athletes as Gibraltar athletes competed in the indoor events in Spain.

In the Under 18s Julian Turnock was to break the Under 18 national record in indoor shot putt (5kg) with a 10.87m distance.

Sprinter Norcady Reyes was to keep her ongoing progress as one of Gibraltar’s top female sprinters breaking both the under 23 and senior women’s national record in the 400m indoor track. She was to clock a 60.23 seconds which saw her breaking her own record.

Athletics this weekend resumes competitions with all eyes now heading towards the road runners scene.

As is traditional the year opens with the "Danny Barton Mile" Race 2024, dedicated to the memory of Danny Barton.

The one mile sprint run will take place on Sunday 7th January starting at 10am from the area of the American War Memorial.

Runners will be congregating at this location to take on what is one of the fastest road running races of the year with a straight flat route through Queensway into Dockyard Road and finishing just before arriving at the Europa Business Centre.

The straight dash has in previous years seen both track runners and road runners converge, with some exciting finishes.

Although not part of the Road Runners league, competition for places will be high on the agenda as Calpeans and Lourdians continue to keep their rivalry alive with Carpe Diem runners now entering the mix in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

The Road Runners league which came to a pause for the festive break has Calpeans leading the team table with Lourdians teamson both second and third place.

In the women’s category Lourdians hold the lead with Kim Baglietto’s impressive form keeping the blue flying high. Carpe Diem are second in the women’s league whilst the Green and Blacks also hold fourth place in the men’s.

In the final race of 2023 road runners were treated to some competition from new runners with Gabriel Sandor taking first place in the 10km fifth race beating Calpeans Javier Diaz Carretero and Luis Carlos Lopez Perez. With Arnold Rogers, running for Lourdians coming in fourth.

Once again DanAn Truong provided some cheers for Carpe Diem taking fifth spot.

The one mile straight dash could see come surprises with the race more inclined to favour sprinters rather than the endurance runners although Arnold Rogers has shown he is more than capable of taking the race on having won the event on a number of occasions already.

