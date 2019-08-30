Endurance Swim postponed until 'it is safe to swim in the area'

Organisers of this weekend’s Endurance swim have confirmed that they will be postponing the Endurance Swim scheduled for this weekend. The decision on whether to proceed with the event was taken after swimming was prohibited by the area of the rowing clubs. A new date for the events has been provisionally earmarked for September 7, although this will be dependent on advise from the relevant authorities monitoring the waters by the rowing clubs where swimming has been prohibited.

Earlier in the week officials at one of the rowing clubs informed their members that swimming in the sea was prohibited. This due to the Environmental Agency having detected contamination in the water. The restriction was not the first this summer with at least two other occasions known for bathing restrictions to have been imposed in the same area.

With this Saturday’s Endurance Swim passing directly past the affected area officials from GASA had told the Gibraltar Chronicle that they “are monitoring the situation and will decide on the day of it can go ahead.”

“We don’t have the option of re-routing. The swim takes place within the harbour waters and we cannot reroute.”

“We will wait as long as possible to make a final decision to postpone or not.”

A spokesperson for the association said early this morning that "after last nights news report we have decided to postpone the swim until further notice from the relevant Government departments that it is safe to swim in the area."

The decision was taken late last night with a spokesperson last night indicating that a provisional date has been set.

The Endurance Swim is among one of the popular annual swimming events and has attract interest from swimmers locally and Spain. The event was moved from the eastern side to inside the harbour area just a few years ago.