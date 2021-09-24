Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Sep, 2021

Endurance swim postponed

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2021

GASA’s annual Endurance swim scheduled for this Saturday afternoon has been postponed.
Organisers have taken the decision due to the presence of jellyfish in the area.

“GASA has taken advice on the presence of jellyfish in the harbour today. Some swimmers have been stung and GASA will not put swimmers at risk for the sake of participating in one of its events. With that said, GASA has taken the decision to postpone the event until further notice. Your understanding in this regard is greatly appreciated.
Note that if you have already sent your application, you will not need to reapply. I will be posting the new date as soon as I can confirm this. Watch this space,” they announced this Friday.

