Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed that enforcement action has been taken in an ongoing case to recover unpaid tax arrears from corporate entities and individuals.

In this case, the parties had previously agreed terms for repayment, confirmed by a court order, but repeatedly defaulted. After efforts to resolve the matter without formal enforcement, the Government obtained a writ of fieri facias (fi fa). The Sheriff of Gibraltar has since enforced the writ against the parties’ goods, with a view to their sale and the application of proceeds towards the arrears.

The Government said its preference was for the parties to meet their obligations voluntarily, but execution against goods had proven the most effective option in this instance.

The action forms part of the Government’s wider tax compliance strategy, which it said aims to ensure all taxpayers meet their obligations, safeguard public finances and uphold the principle of fairness.