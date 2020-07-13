Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

England’s ‘B-Lines’ network of wildflower habitat to help bees launched

Leanna Dixon/Buglife

By Press Association
13th July 2020

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

Rivers of wildflowers criss-crossing the country could help declining bees, butterflies and other wildlife move across the landscape, conservationists said.

A newly completed “B-lines” network of England, mapping out corridors of existing and potential wildflower habitat across the landscape, has been launched by conservation charity Buglife.

The charity has mapped the network, with the help of hundreds of partners and experts, and with the support of the Environment Department (Defra), to identify where creating new habitat will have the best benefit for pollinators.

Many bees, butterflies, hoverflies and other pollinating insects are in decline as wildflower-rich meadows and other habitats have disappeared from the landscape, the wildlife experts warned.

The B-lines project has worked with local groups to identify existing wildflower habitat and plot out the best routes over the land to link them up and allow pollinators and other wildlife to move through the landscape.

Buglife is urging communities, businesses, public bodies and farmers, as well as keen gardeners, to help create wildflower areas along the B-Lines.

The B-Lines will begin to function as a highway for pollinating insects if stepping stones of wildflower rich habitat covering just 10% of the land in network are created, the charity said.

As part of Bees’ Needs Week, people are also being encouraged to help pollinators with simple actions.

These include growing more flowers, shrubs and trees, letting the garden grow wild, cutting the grass less often, not disturbing insect nest and hibernation spots and thinking carefully about whether to use pesticides.

Catherine Jones, pollinator officer at Buglife says: “A complete England B-Lines network is a real landmark step in our mission to reverse insect declines and lend a helping hand to our struggling pollinators.

“We hope that organisations and people across England will help with our shared endeavour to create thousands of hectares of new pollinator-friendly wildflower habitats along the B-Lines.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period end

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Peers to urge ministers to ban outdoor smoking at pubs – UK report

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Boys fall further behind girls for daily reading amid lockdown, study suggests

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 patients can suffer serious heart damage – study

13th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020