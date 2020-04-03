English premier will not return at start of May
The English Premier League have confirmed today that it is unlikely that the league will return at the start of the month of May. In a detailed press statement issued by the Premier League they state: “ At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed in detail how to respond to the COVID-19...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here