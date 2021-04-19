Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

“Enough is enough” says UEFA as it warns against Super League proposals

By Stephen Ignacio
18th April 2021

UEFA this weekend issued a warning against the proposed runaway Super League which continues to be gaining ground during the past months. Although UEFA and FIFA have already stated their positions against the creation of such a league concerns continue as plans of a possible announcement of its creation have once again emerged. Reacting to...

