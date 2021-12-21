Entain won final indoor cricket match for 2021
The cricket indoor league came to a pause this week as players now head for a much earned break. The now very successful indoor league saw its final match before th break see Entain achieve their second win of the season with Matt Whelan stealing the show. The ICL will return on Wednesday the 5th...
