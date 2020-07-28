Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

Entries invited for annual Autumn Bookmark Competition

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2020 autumn cultural programme.

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar and may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be three categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows, School Years 3 and 6, Years 7 to 10, Years 11 to 13 and the Adult Category.

The winner in each school category will receive a £100 voucher and trophy.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from local schools, The Department of Education, 23 Queensway and Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street.

Entry forms are also available via e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services at the City Hall by Friday, October 9.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City

Hall on telephone 20067236 or info@culture.gi.

