Entries invited for annual ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group.

The competitive exhibition will be held at the Fine Arts Gallery from Wednesday, August 26, to Friday, September 11.

The competition is being organised in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

It is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of August 25.

Participants may submit a maximum of four entries, with no more than two entries in each category.

The Ministry of Culture Award for the overall winner is £1,500. The winning entry will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Art Award covers painting, drawing, prints, digital painting and sculpture. The first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Photography Award covers photographs and digital work. The first prize is £750 and the second prize is £250.

Entry forms are available from culture.gi/forms, the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the Fine Arts Gallery, the GEMA Gallery and the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

Works must be handed in at the Fine Arts Gallery between Monday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 19, from 9am to 3.30pm.

For further information, contact the GCS Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery at fineartsgallery@culture.gi or on 200 52126.