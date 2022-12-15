Entries invited for annual Young Art competition

The annual Art Competition for Young Artists will return in February 2023 and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting local artists to participate.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as on February 27 2023.

Entrants may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures and unframed artworks will also be accepted.

Entries must be original works and not previously entered competitively, except for non-winning entries in the 2022 Spring Visual Arts and International Art competitions.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £500

The Arts Society Sculpture Award £500

Artworks awarded the prizes listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award with a prize of £100.

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from February 15, 2023 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6.30pm on February 17, 2023.

All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from February 28 to March 10, 2023.

Entry Forms and Rules are available from Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, Gibraltar College of Further Education ,The Fine Arts Gallery, the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, the GEMA Gallery, John Mackintosh Hall and online via www.culture.gi/forms/

For any queries, please contact the Events Department via email: info@culture.gi or Tel: 20067236.