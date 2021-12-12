Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 12th Dec, 2021

Entries invited for Art Competition for Young Artists

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2022.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday, February 18.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as on February 28, 2022.

Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for non-winning entries in the 2021 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2021 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted.

All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the March 1 to March 11.

Prizes include the 1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000, 2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500, The Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 9 to 11 £500, and The Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 12 to 13 £500.
All the winning artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

There will also be the People’s Choice Award with a monetary prize of £100.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from: Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, Gibraltar College of Further Education, The Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery in City Hall, The GEMA (Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art) in Montagu Bastion Line Wall Road and John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street, or via email from: info@culture.gi or on the Cultural Service website: http://www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday, February 16 from 1pm to 6pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday, February 18.

For further information contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

