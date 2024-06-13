Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Entries invited for Our Gibraltar competition

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition.

The competitive exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday, August 28, to Friday, September 6, 2024.

The competition is being produced in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society and is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as on August 28, 2024).

The theme is ‘Our Gibraltar’ and participants may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category.

The prizes include the Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner with a prize money of £1,500.

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Art Award for Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures and ‘Our Gibraltar’ Photography Award for Photographs and Digital Work will see first prize and second prize winners in each category receive £750 and £250.

The entry that wins the Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry Forms can be obtained from: www.culture.gi/forms, the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, the Fine Arts Gallery, the GEMA Gallery, and Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

All entries must be handed in August at the Fine Arts Gallery between 9am to 4pm from Monday 19 and Wednesday 21.

For any enquiries, contact the GCS Events Department via email: info@culture.gi or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery via email: fineartsgallery@culture.gi or on 200 52126

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Local News

Just one 'fleeting’ mention of Gib as Conservatives launch election manifesto

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Local News

Government plans major renovations for Varyl Begg estate

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Nautilus Project holds 8th annual World Ocean Day school competition

13th June 2024

Features
Arrangements for annual Gib Fair progress

13th June 2024

Features
Art Songs and Opera from Ferrández and Franco

13th June 2024

Features
Mentalist Levi Attias amazes audience in charity show

12th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024