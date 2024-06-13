Entries invited for Our Gibraltar competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition.

The competitive exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday, August 28, to Friday, September 6, 2024.

The competition is being produced in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society and is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as on August 28, 2024).

The theme is ‘Our Gibraltar’ and participants may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category.

The prizes include the Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner with a prize money of £1,500.

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ Art Award for Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures and ‘Our Gibraltar’ Photography Award for Photographs and Digital Work will see first prize and second prize winners in each category receive £750 and £250.

The entry that wins the Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry Forms can be obtained from: www.culture.gi/forms, the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, the Fine Arts Gallery, the GEMA Gallery, and Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

All entries must be handed in August at the Fine Arts Gallery between 9am to 4pm from Monday 19 and Wednesday 21.

For any enquiries, contact the GCS Events Department via email: info@culture.gi or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery via email: fineartsgallery@culture.gi or on 200 52126