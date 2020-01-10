Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Entries invited for Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
10th January 2020

Local artists are invited to take part in this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is issuing an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists and applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London.

Last year Paul Cosquieri’s artwork ‘Rock of Ages’ was selected for the 2019 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

The artwork was one of 700 accepted for the exhibition out of 13,000 works.

This year marks the 252nd anniversary of the Summer Show and the submission deadline is 11.59pm on Monday February 17.

Further information to submit artworks can be found on: www.royalacademy.org.uk/summer-exhibition

Out of the approximate 12,000 works that the RA expect will be entered, only 4,000 will then qualify for the second round.

Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK. GCS, on behalf of the Government, are committed to support these artists by helping with the cost of transporting the artworks to the UK.

GCS looks forward to the participation of Gibraltar’s arts fraternity.

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs car crashes during suspect chase

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Local playwright selected for London based Writers’ Collective

10th January 2020

Features
Queen not consulted before Harry and Meghan's announcement to 'step back'

10th January 2020

Features
‘Seniors Tea for Two’ on Tuesday

10th January 2020

Features
Abigail Evans completes year-long running challenge in honour of ‘hero’ grandfather

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020