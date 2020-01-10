Entries invited for Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

Local artists are invited to take part in this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is issuing an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists and applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London.

Last year Paul Cosquieri’s artwork ‘Rock of Ages’ was selected for the 2019 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

The artwork was one of 700 accepted for the exhibition out of 13,000 works.

This year marks the 252nd anniversary of the Summer Show and the submission deadline is 11.59pm on Monday February 17.

Further information to submit artworks can be found on: www.royalacademy.org.uk/summer-exhibition

Out of the approximate 12,000 works that the RA expect will be entered, only 4,000 will then qualify for the second round.

Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK. GCS, on behalf of the Government, are committed to support these artists by helping with the cost of transporting the artworks to the UK.

GCS looks forward to the participation of Gibraltar’s arts fraternity.