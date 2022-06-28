Entries open for Gibraltar Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the opening of entries for the second edition of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar.

This annual award celebrates the talent and quality of artworks from secondary school art students, whilst drawing awareness to the importance of art in the education system and rewarding secondary school art programmes for nurturing this talent.

Teachers of all secondary schools in Gibraltar are invited to nominate their best art students (aged 11-18) to submit artworks to the competition online between 27 June – 21 October 2022.

The 20 shortlisted artworks will be displayed in Gibraltar in the Finalists Exhibition in early December.

The overall winner of The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar 2022 will be determined when the judging panel examine the shortlisted works at the Finalists Exhibition; selecting one student to be awarded the Judges’ Prize trophy and £800 (their school art department will receive £2,000).

To boost public engagement and increase exposure for the students, exhibition visitors and online viewers will also be invited to cast a vote for their favourite finalist artwork to receive the Public Vote Prize trophy and £400 (and their school £1,000).

In 2021, its first year, the prize was well received, with 126 entries from students at 5 Westside, Bayside, Prior Park, Gibraltar Girls High School and Gibraltar College. The subsequent Finalists’ Exhibition toured five venues over 108 days, which included St Bernard’s Hospital.

Thanks to money raised from corporate sponsorship, three significant grants were given, assisting 100s of local children in accessing the arts. Additionally sevem pieces sold at online auction, with the proceeds being split equally between the artists and causes SAF supports locally.

Launched in Hong Kong in 2003, SAF is an international charitable organisation that supports and promotes contemporary art talent and raises funds for programmes that support children through expressive arts.

The SAF Students Prizes are annual awards championing the importance of art in the education system. SAF runs ten Student Prizes around the world and Gibraltar was the latest addition to the portfolio in 2021, when SAF was established as a charity in Gibraltar. The winners of both of the Gibraltar prizes (Judges and Public) will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue. The winners of this will be announced in Q1 2023.

Sovereign Gibraltar employs over 150 staff locally and is one of the most significant private sector employers.

Sovereign’s four authorised entities work closely to drive growth and sustainability for Gibraltar businesses through a complementary suite of professional trustee, director, company and Trust management, pensions, tax and insurance services.