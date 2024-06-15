Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 15th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Entries open for National Day Fancy Dress Competition

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2024

The National Day Fancy Dress Competition at Casemates is currently open for entries.

The competition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group.

The event will be held on September 10 at Casemates.

The event is open to everyone in the following categories: six years and under, and seven to 11 years old.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the winners in each category.

Participants are required to arrive at Casemates no later than 9.30am, with judging to commence at 10am.

The winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers and all entrants will receive a participation medal.

Registration forms are available at the John Mackintosh Hall or via www.culture.gi/forms

Completed forms must be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall or via email to info@culture.gi by September 3.

For further information contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services via email info@culture.gi or on 20067236.

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt recruits two tax professionals

Fri 14th Jun, 2024

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar Dance Squad ready for Dance World Cup Finals 2024

15th June 2024

Features
St Joseph's Lower Primary Staff take to the stage

14th June 2024

Features
Visit to Gibraltar by the founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association

14th June 2024

Features
Nautilus Project holds 8th annual World Ocean Day school competition

13th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024