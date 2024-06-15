Entries open for National Day Fancy Dress Competition

The National Day Fancy Dress Competition at Casemates is currently open for entries.

The competition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group.

The event will be held on September 10 at Casemates.

The event is open to everyone in the following categories: six years and under, and seven to 11 years old.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the winners in each category.

Participants are required to arrive at Casemates no later than 9.30am, with judging to commence at 10am.

The winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers and all entrants will receive a participation medal.

Registration forms are available at the John Mackintosh Hall or via www.culture.gi/forms

Completed forms must be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall or via email to info@culture.gi by September 3.

For further information contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services via email info@culture.gi or on 20067236.